Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zelensky approves new sanctions against Russian individuals

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 27, 2023 12:15 am
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law on Feb. 26 a new set of personal sanctions targeting 277 Russians and 92 legal entities. 

The list includes individuals allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children, those who help support mercenaries fighting against Ukraine, and Russian athletes and other sporting representatives who have shown public support for the war. 

“Ukraine’s pressure will continue. The world’s pressure on the terrorist state will continue,” Zelensky said.

Among the Russian individuals newly sanctioned are former pole vaulter and a two-time Olympic gold medalist Yelena Isinbayeva, President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev, and the President of the Russian Olympic Committee Vitalii Smirnov.

The Russian Red Cross and several other non-profit organizations were also sanctioned.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK