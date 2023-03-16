Zelensky approves new sanctions against Russian individuals

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law on Feb. 26 a new set of personal sanctions targeting 277 Russians and 92 legal entities.

The list includes individuals allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children, those who help support mercenaries fighting against Ukraine, and Russian athletes and other sporting representatives who have shown public support for the war.

“Ukraine’s pressure will continue. The world’s pressure on the terrorist state will continue,” Zelensky said.

Among the Russian individuals newly sanctioned are former pole vaulter and a two-time Olympic gold medalist Yelena Isinbayeva, President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev, and the President of the Russian Olympic Committee Vitalii Smirnov.

The Russian Red Cross and several other non-profit organizations were also sanctioned.