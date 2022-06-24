Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Russia lost biggest number of troops in many decades.

June 13, 2022 12:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address to the nation on June 12 that most likely the Russian military commanders would send poorly trained conscripts to the front. As a result, this month Russia's death toll could reach 40,000 people, he added. The death toll of Russian troops and their allied forces, estimated at between 15,000 and 32,000 by different sources, is the highest Russia has suffered since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan or arguably since World War II.

