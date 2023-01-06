Zelensky meets US senators in Kyiv, calls Russian ‘truce’ a manipulation

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with U.S. senators Jack Reed and Angus King in Kyiv on Jan. 6, with whom he “discussed the current situation on the front line and the risks of a possible escalation,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

Following the meeting, Zelensky noted that the “Russian offer of a ‘ceasefire’ is a manipulation by which the aggressor tries to hide his true military plans and intentions.”

Earlier on Jan. 5, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a temporary ceasefire along the entire front line in Ukraine from midday on Jan. 6 to midnight on Jan. 7. Zelensky dismissed Putin's words about an Orthodox Christmas ceasefire later in the day.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he believes Putin is "trying to find some oxygen" with the proposed truce.

"I'm reluctant to respond (to) anything Putin says. I found it interesting. He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches on Dec. 25 and New Year," he told reporters.

According to CNN, after the Jan. 6 meeting with Zelensky, Reed said that the additional military support announced by Biden “will give Ukrainian forces ‘the ability to break through front lines, exploit that breakthrough and go on – we hope to – eject the Russians from Ukrainian territory.’”

Reed also said he told Zelensky “his and his country’s sacrifice has inspired the world and ‘that they are fighting the fight for all of us,’” as quoted by CNN.