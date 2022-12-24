A man reacts next a body of a dead woman after Russian shelling to Ukrainian city of Kherson, where eight were killed and at least 58 injured on Dec. 24, 2022. (Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian artillery attack on central Kherson in southern Ukraine killed at least eight and injured 17 civilians on Dec. 24, according to the Kherson Oblast Proseuctor's Office.

Separately, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that at least seven people were killed and 58 residents were injured, 18 of which are in serious condition.

Uploading photographs of several bodies laying on the ground on and around the central boulevard, Yanushevych added that 16 people are in critical condition, but not provide further details.

It remains unconfirmed what specific weapons were used in the attack, but video footage uploaded by Yanushevych appears to show the remains of cluster munitions fired from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Rescuers help an injured woman after Russian shelling to Ukrainian city of Kherson where five were killed and 20 injured on Dec. 24, 2022. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian attack on Kherson, saying that the attack is “terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

“In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city,” Zelensky said. “These are not military facilities. This is not a war according to the rules defined.”

“The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against,” he said.

Russian troops continue launching attacks on the southern city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast even after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated it on Nov. 11. A woman reacts next a body of her dead husband after Russian shelling to Ukrainian city of Kherson on Dec. 24, 2022 (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

On Dec. 23, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed five civilians and injured 17, including a six-year-old girl, Yanushevych reported.

He said Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 74 times with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks.

