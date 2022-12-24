Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky meets Duda on his way back to Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 22, 2022 5:59 pm
Share

Zelensky meets Duda on his way back to KyivPresident Volodymyr Zelensky (L) speaks to Polish President Andrzej Duda in Rzeszow, Poland, on Dec. 22. (President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Dec. 22 in Rzeszow, Poland. The meeting concludes Zelensky's first foreign trip since Russia launched its full-scale war in February.

"We discussed future strategic plans, bilateral relations, and joint actions at the international level next year," Zelensky said about his meeting with Duda, who he called "a friend of Ukraine."

Rzeszow Airport, located 90 kilometers west of Ukraine's border, has been used by Zelensky to travel to Washington, D.C., a day prior. 

In Washington, D.C., Zelensky met with U.S. President Joe Biden and delivered a speech to Congress, thanking the country for support and urging lawmakers to continue assisting Ukraine.

"Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelensky said during his speech on Capitol Hill.

Before the face-to-face meeting with Zelensky, the Biden administration announced a new $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including the first long-sought Patriot air defense system.

The assistance will include a $1 billion drawdown to provide Ukraine with "expanded air defense and precision-strike capabilities," as well as "an additional $850 million of security assistance," according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: Russia's war, Poland
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK