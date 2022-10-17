Zelensky leads Jerusalem Post's Most Influential Jews list.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 25, 2022 4:43 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Israeli English-language newspaper presented its 2022 list on Sept. 25. President Volodymyr Zelensky is followed by Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid, France's Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, and Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.