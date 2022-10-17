Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky leads Jerusalem Post's Most Influential Jews list.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 25, 2022 4:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Israeli English-language newspaper presented its 2022 list on Sept. 25. President Volodymyr Zelensky is followed by Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid, France's Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, and Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

