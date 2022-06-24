Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Decision on Ukraine's candidate status will show if EU has a future.

June 11, 2022 6:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a visit by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, that the future of the European Union depends on whether the bloc grants Ukraine a candidate status. Polls show that a majority of EU member states' population consider Ukraine a part of the European family, he added. "We are very much looking forward to the political recognition of this reality on June 23-24," Zelensky said.

