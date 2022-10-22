Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Saturday, October 22, 2022

Zelensky accuses Iran of lying about selling drones to Russia

October 22, 2022 9:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CTV and CBC that Iran is making “bloody money” by supplying drones to Russia and that he doesn’t trust Iranian leadership.

“Iran handed over the drones used to kill Ukrainians. Not one, not two or five, but hundreds. We know that there are thousands of orders and agreements, hundreds have definitely been transferred,” Zelensky said.

On Oct. 17, Iran denied supplying kamikaze drones to Russia. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Iran has “not provided weaponry to any side of the countries at war.” 

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Iran has become “complicit in Russian aggression.” The U.S. promised to work with its allies and partners to prevent Iran’s transfer of kamikaze drones to Russia.

