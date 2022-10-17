Von der Leyen: 'Illegal annexation proclaimed by Putin won’t change anything'
September 30, 2022 5:40 pm
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said via Twitter on Sept. 30 that “all territories illegally occupied by Russian invaders are Ukrainian land and will always be part of this sovereign nation.”
