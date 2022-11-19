Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, November 19, 2022

US to provide up to $20 million for ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 4:20 pm
Share

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said the support for the initiative announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit on Nov. 15 will help deliver grain to the “world’s most vulnerable.” The funds will be used for “facilitating additional shipments of Ukrainian grain moving through the Black Sea Grain Initiative” to countries facing food insecurity. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN reached an agreement to extend the grain export deal for four months in Istanbul on Nov. 17.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK