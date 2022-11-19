US to provide up to $20 million for ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said the support for the initiative announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit on Nov. 15 will help deliver grain to the “world’s most vulnerable.” The funds will be used for “facilitating additional shipments of Ukrainian grain moving through the Black Sea Grain Initiative” to countries facing food insecurity. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN reached an agreement to extend the grain export deal for four months in Istanbul on Nov. 17.