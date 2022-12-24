US to provide Ukraine with $53 million to support energy system.

The new aid package will include distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, vehicles, and other electricity grid equipment, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Nov. 29.

It “will be rapidly delivered to Ukraine on an emergency basis to help Ukrainians persevere through the winter,” according to the U.S. State Department.

The assistance package complements $55 million already allocated by the U.S. for emergency support to Ukraine’s energy sector, the report reads.

On Nov. 23, Russia launched the fifth large-scale strike on energy infrastructure nationwide, causing widespread blackouts in Kyiv and other cities.

The previous major attacks took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. Almost half of Ukraine’s energy system is out of order due to the Russian strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 18.