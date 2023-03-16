Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

US announces new $2 billion defense aid package for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 24, 2023 2:05 pm
Share

US announces new $2 billion defense aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. government announced a defense aid package worth $2 billion for Ukraine on Feb. 24, the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The package, provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), includes additional ammunition for HIMARS (High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems), 155mm artillery rounds, munitions for laser-guided rocket systems, and funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment of equipment.

According to the statement, "the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements for as long as it takes."

Earlier on Feb. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged $500 million in additional military aid for Ukraine during his surprise visit to Kyiv.

On Feb. 21, during his visit to Warsaw, Biden said that the West would not "get tired" of supporting Ukraine as NATO "is stronger than it's ever been."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK