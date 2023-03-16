Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

US announces $10 billion aid package for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 2:22 am
Washington announced an additional $10 billion aid package for Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In a press release, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said the package includes budgetary support to the Ukrainian government and energy assistance to help support Ukrainians “suffering from Russia’s attacks.” 

The package includes $250 million which will be directed toward addressing “immediate needs,” such as power grid equipment. 

The statement added that Washington has started to disburse $9.9 billion in additional budgetary support to the Ukrainian government via the World Bank’s Public Expenditures for Adminsitrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) mechanism.

The announcement was made hours after the U.S. announced a $2 billion defense aid package for Ukraine. The package includes additional ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm artillery rounds, munitions for laser-guided rocket systems, and funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment of equipment.

Earlier on Feb. 24, the U.S. also introduced an additional package of sanctions against Russia, targeting banks and key suppliers of the Russian military sector.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

