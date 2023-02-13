Ukrainian rescuers in Turkey clear rubble from 94 sites

Ukrainian rescuers have examined 224 sites and cleared rubble from 94 in Turkey in the aftermath of the recent earthquakes, the State Emergency Service said on Feb. 12.

They have also provided medical assistance to four people and recovered the bodies of 12 people.

Two powerful earthquakes at magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

As of Feb. 12, 33,000 people have died in the earthquakes.

Ukraine sent 80 emergency workers and 16 pieces of engineering equipment to assist Turkey in clearing the rubble after two devastating earthquakes hit the country, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, the State Emergency Service spokesperson, said on Feb. 11.

Ukraine also supplied 10 canine units to help find survivors.

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on Feb. 7 ordering to send humanitarian aid to Turkey to help “overcome the consequences” of the devastating earthquakes.