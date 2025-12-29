KI logo
War

Ukraine war latest live: Ukraine says it still holds parts of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad situation 'difficult'

6 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine war latest live: Ukraine says it still holds parts of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad situation 'difficult'
The screenshot of a video released by the 7th Rapid Response Corps, Dec, 29, 2025. It shows a Russian soldier being atatcked by an Ukrainian drone in Donetsk Oblast. (The 7th Rapid Response Corps / Telegram).

Hello, this is Yuliia Taradiuk reporting from Ukraine on day 1,405 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story:

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk, while the situation in Myrnohrad "remains difficult," the 7th Rapid Response Corps said on Dec. 29.

Ukraine's 7th Rapid Response Corps said that the Russian army has been trying to break through Ukrainian defenses in Pokrovsk and has intensified operations west of the city, but has been stopped by Ukrainian troops.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Near Myrnohrad, the situation “remains difficult,” the 7th Rapid Response Corps said. Units of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces and Marine Corps have been deployed there, and the army is reinforcing its forces to counter pressure from the northeast and south.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps said Russian forces carried out “demonstrative propaganda actions” on Myrnohrad’s southern outskirts aimed primarily at a domestic Russian audience, with little tactical military significance.

On Dec. 28 Ukrainian and Russian troops published conflicting claim  and videos about who controls Myrnohrad.

Ukraine's Armed Forces issued a statement on Dec. 28, alleging they continue to hold key positions in Myrnohrad and the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video of ongoing combat operations there.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Meanwhile, Russian state-controlled media circulated videos online that appeared to show Russian soldiers raising flags in several of the town's destroyed neighborhoods.

Pokrovsk, a key fortress city in Donetsk Oblast, has been one of the most fiercely contested areas of the front line, with Ukrainian forces holding off a major Russian assault for the past year. Myrnohrad is a satellite town of Pokrovsk, located less than 3 kilometers (2 miles) away.

read also

Ukraine, Russia publish videos from Myrnohrad, claim control of front-line town
Ukrainian and Russian troops have been publishing conflicting claims and videos about who controls the front-line town of Myrnohrad, located just northeast of the embattled town of Pokrovsk.
The Kyiv IndependentLinda Hourani

Russia hold ʼlesson of courageʼ for children in occupied Skadovsk, Suspilne reported

Last updated 3:50 p.m. Kyiv time.

Russian occupation authorities organized a so-called "lesson of courage" for schoolchildren in the occupied city of Skadovsk in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast, according to an investigation published by Suspilne on Dec. 29.

According to the investigation, the event was led by a former journalist from Mykolaiv who now cooperates with the occupation administration and heads the local branch of the Russian organization Boyevoye Bratstvo.

During the session, children were shown images related to the war and were given explanations presenting Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as a justified "special military operation," Suspilne reported.

The investigation found that Boyevoye Bratstvo has been systematically involved in the militarization of Ukrainian children in occupied territories and is part of Russia's broader efforts to consolidate control over these regions.

The full investigation is available on Suspilne.

read also

Russia is preparing Ukrainian children from occupied territories to fight in its war
High-ranking Russian officers are running military training programs for Ukrainian children from occupied territories and overseeing a system of youth militarization, an investigation by the Kyiv Independent has found. The programs are organized by the Warrior Center for Military and Patriotic Education — a network created in 2022 by direct order of Vladimir Putin. An investigation by the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Unit revealed that Ukrainian teenagers from occupied parts of Kherson, Zapor
The Kyiv IndependentOlesia Bida

Russian forces executed 2 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast, prosecutors say

Last updated 1:35 p.m. Kyiv time.

Russian troops shot dead two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war on Dec. 27 in the village of Shakhove near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Dec. 29, in what appeared to be at least the third reported case this month of captured Ukrainian soldiers being killed after being taken prisoner.

According to the investigation, Russian soldiers forced one of the POWs to partially undress at gunpoint before executing both.

"Seeing that the prisoners of war were dead, they also took off the clothes of the second defender who had already been killed," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

A pretrial investigation has been launched under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which covers war crimes resulting in death. The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the case.

read also

Russian forces executed 2 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast, prosecutors say
Russian troops shot dead two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war on Dec. 27 in the village of Shakhove near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Dec. 29, in what appeared to be at least the third reported case this month of captured Ukrainian soldiers being killed after being taken prisoner. According to the investigation, Russian soldiers forced one of the POWs to partially undress at gunpoint before executing both. “Seeing that the prisoners of war wer
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena

At least 2 killed, 17 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least two people were killed and 17 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 29.

Russia launched 25 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 21 drones. Four drones made it through, striking two locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, five were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 46-year-old man was killed, two women were injured in Russian attacks against the oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured nine people over the past day,  Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured by Russian drone attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehybov said.

In Sumy Oblast, a 55-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

read also

‘Medieval raids’ — fear, uncertainty in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast border region
As Ukraine’s future is debated in distant conference rooms and Ukrainians prepare to mark another wartime Christmas, dozens of residents of a small border village in Sumy Oblast have vanished across the Russian border — taken by force from their homes, with no idea about what awaits them next. On Dec. 20, at least 52 civilians were deported from the village of Hrabovske, located just 200 meters from Russia’s border, after Russian troops detained them two days earlier. “These were civilians, Uk
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,205,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,205,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 29.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,472 tanks, 23,837 armored fighting vehicles, 71,891 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,570 artillery systems, 1,581 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,264 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 96,532 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

read also

Ukraine in 2025: A year in photos
The year 2025 arrived with talk of peace. It ended to the rattle of air-defense systems across Ukraine. It was a year shaped by negotiations and expectations, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for a settlement — even as Russia continued to strike Ukrainian cities. The war did not end. Russian strikes did not stop. Early in 2025, hopes ran high in Kyiv that Washington would finally pressure Moscow into ending its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Those hopes evaporated when Trump redi
The Kyiv IndependentIrynka Hromotska
UkraineRussiaCivilian casualtiesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks