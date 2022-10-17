UPDATE: 24 dead, including 13 kids, after Russia destroyed civilian convoy in Kharkiv Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that 24 people were killed, including a pregnant woman, in a civilian convoy near Kupiansk. Syniehubov says that Russians fired on the evacuation convoy of seven cars on Sept. 25.

"This is cruelty that has no justification," Syniehubov said.

As Ukraine recaptured settlements in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 10, law enforcement started uncovering potential crimes the Russian forces committed during the occupation.

According to Ukraine's Security Service, in then-occupied Kupiansk, Russian troops had tortured locals, threatening to send them to a minefield and kill their families.

On Sept. 30, a Russian missile struck a civilian convoy near Zaporizhzhia, killing 30 and wounding 88 people.

