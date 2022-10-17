Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalSBU: Russia's FSB officers tortured residents of newly liberated Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

September 17, 2022 5:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Based in then-occupied Kupiansk, they had tortured local residents, threatening to send them to a minefield and kill their families, Ukraine's Security Service reported on Sept. 17. One of the victims said, "For 40 minutes, they had been using a stun gun on me, then they shot at me with either an airgun or a gas gun, I don't know – I was in a bag." As Ukraine recaptured settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, law enforcement started uncovering potential crimes the Russian forces committed during the occupation.

