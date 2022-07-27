UN Commissioner: Ukraine needs to think seriously about reconstruction.
July 17, 2022 7:07 pm
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in an interview with Interfax that even though it might be difficult to think about it now, many civilians need to have their homes fixed after they were damaged due to Russia's war. He reiterated that his branch of the United Nations will continue helping Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.