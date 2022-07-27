Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 17, 2022 7:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in an interview with Interfax that even though it might be difficult to think about it now, many civilians need to have their homes fixed after they were damaged due to Russia's war. He reiterated that his branch of the United Nations will continue helping Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

