Russia, Belarus ambassadors barred from Nobel ceremony

October 26, 2022 1:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Russian and Belarusian ambassadors have been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony which is scheduled to take place in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the Nobel Foundation said on Oct. 25. "Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Nobel Foundation has chosen not to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm,” reads the statement. 


