Russia, Belarus ambassadors barred from Nobel ceremony
October 26, 2022 1:48 am
The Russian and Belarusian ambassadors have been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony which is scheduled to take place in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the Nobel Foundation said on Oct. 25. "Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Nobel Foundation has chosen not to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm,” reads the statement.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.