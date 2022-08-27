Ukrainian intelligence: Autumn to be 'decisive period' of war
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 1:12 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, told the RBK Ukraine news outlet that while hostilities may not be as active in winter, the period will still be difficult. "We hope the measures we are planning will be successful. And we will disrupt Russia's plans regarding further occupation and the Donetsk region," Skibitskyi said, as quoted by RBK Ukraine.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.