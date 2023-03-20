Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, March 20, 2023

Collaborator who oversaw torture in Kherson Oblast confirmed dead

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 20, 2023 4:38 pm
Serhiy Moskalenko, who helped Russian troops kidnap and torture Ukrainians in Kherson Oblast, was identified on March 20 by Ukraine's military intelligence as the collaborator who was killed in a March 17 car explosion in the region. 

The National Resistance Center reported on March 20 that, prior to the full-scale invasion, Moskalenko had been the head of a private security firm.

The Russian occupying forces in Nova Kakhovka went on to appoint him as the head of a detention center. 

Several collaborators in Kherson Oblast have met similar fates since the start of the invasion. 

Most notable was Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the illegal occupation administration in Kherson Oblast, who died in a car accident along with another collaborator on Nov. 9. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent.

