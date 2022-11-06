Ukrainian boy killed in bus accident in Poland.
November 6, 2022 10:13 pm
A minibus with six Ukrainian citizens overturned on Nov. 5 as the driver lost control while trying to overtake a truck near the Polish city of Tarnow on the way to Rzeszow. The mother of the 13-year-old boy who died in the accident and a 6-year-old child were hospitalized with serious injuries.
