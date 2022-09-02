Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 2, 2022

externalUkraine's military: Russian forces continue sustaining significant losses in southern Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 7:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Operational Command "South" reported that they killed 102 Russian troops and destroyed six tanks, one Msta-B howitzer, one Grad multiple rocket launcher, a mobile 120-mm mortar, eight armored vehicles, and five ammunition depots on Sept. 1. The Ukrainian army also reported that they struck a drone control post and a ferry crossing in the south.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok