Ukraine's military: Russian forces continue sustaining significant losses in southern Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 7:55 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Operational Command "South" reported that they killed 102 Russian troops and destroyed six tanks, one Msta-B howitzer, one Grad multiple rocket launcher, a mobile 120-mm mortar, eight armored vehicles, and five ammunition depots on Sept. 1. The Ukrainian army also reported that they struck a drone control post and a ferry crossing in the south.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.