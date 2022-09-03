Ukraine’s military attacks Russian forces in occupied Kherson Oblast.
September 3, 2022 6:38 pm
Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Oblast Administration, said that Ukrainian forces hit ammunition and military vehicles near Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. The Ukrainian military targeted Russian bases in and around Kherson. Several explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Kherson, according to Most, a local media outlet.
