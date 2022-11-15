Ukraine repels Russian advances near 10 settlements in east
November 15, 2022 8:34 am
Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast and Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vremivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novokalynovka, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.
