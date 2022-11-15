Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Ukraine repels Russian advances near 10 settlements in east

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 8:34 am
Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast and Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vremivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novokalynovka, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

