The Kyiv Independent is launching a new "Through darkness, I stand with Ukraine" collection to help those suffering as a result of the escalating crisis caused by Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Constant missile and drone strikes are causing unbearable living conditions — freezing apartments with no water, light, or heat. Work to restore power and heating continues, with emergency response headquarters operating 24 hours per day, but the freezing temperatures — and Russia's continued attacks — make these efforts more difficult.

The collection consists of a T-shirt and a hoodie, both of which are available to buy on the Kyiv Independent’s store page.

'Through darkness, I stand with Ukraine' – Kyiv Independent’s new charitable merchandise launch

This design raises awareness of Russia’s campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure while directly supporting those affected by it.

From Jan. 20 through Feb. 3, all proceeds from this collection will be dedicated to supporting the elderly.

We partnered with Starenki, a volunteer organization that supports lonely and vulnerable older people, to provide:

— food and hygiene kits for seniors who are unable to navigate stairs. When high-rise buildings are left without power, elevators become inoperable — effectively trapping seniors in their apartments. emotional aid — companionship and conversation to combat the profound isolation that comes with darkness.

“Each fall, when Russia begins hitting critical infrastructure, there are ominous predictions that it will only get worse. Four years into the all-out war we reached the point when we can say: This is the ‘worse’ we’ve been talking about,” Oleksiy Sorokin, Kyiv Independent deputy chief editor, said.

Despite the gruelling conditions, our reporters continue covering the situation on the ground. You can read personal accounts of the team and local families to get a glimpse of what it’s like to weather temperatures as low as 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) in some households.

This campaign continues our mission not only to be the voice of Ukraine in the world, but also to support local communities. All of this is only possible thanks to our readers who make the move to become members.

When millions sit in darkness, your solidarity can be a source of light.