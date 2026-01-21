Trump demands 'immediate negotiations' to acquire Greenland, says war in Ukraine is Europe's problem

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Jan. 21 that Washington is seeking "immediate negotiations" to acquire Greenland, delivering the remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos as tensions between the United States and its European allies continue to rise.

"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, develop it and improve it, and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us," Trump said.

"That's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States... People thought I would use force. I don't have to use force."

Trump's appearance in Davos came as European leaders had planned to press the U.S. president on security guarantees for Ukraine, only for Greenland to unexpectedly dominate the agenda.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark and home to about 56,000 people, has grown in strategic importance as Arctic ice melts, opening new shipping routes and access to mineral resources.

Trump framed U.S. interest in Greenland as a protective measure rather than coercion, echoing arguments he has used to justify American claims over Venezuela's oil sector.

"This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America, on the northern frontier of the Western Hemisphere. That's our territory," Trump said. "After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that? … How ungrateful are they now."

Trump also made clear that he views the war in Ukraine primarily as a European responsibility, criticizing U.S. involvement and financial support.

"What does the U.S. get out of all of this work, all of this money, other than death, destruction, and massive amounts of cash going to people who don't appreciate what we do," he said, adding that Europe "has to work on Ukraine," while the U.S. is separated by "a big, beautiful ocean."

Trump also said he plans to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos, but Zelensky has said he will not attend, opting to remain in Ukraine amid Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure.

The transatlantic dispute intensified after Trump renewed calls for the United States to acquire Greenland, earlier hinting he could use military force. During his Davos speech, he also criticized Europe more broadly, saying it was "not heading in the right direction."

Trump said on Jan. 17 that the United States would impose 10% tariffs on NATO allies — France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Finland — until Washington secures a deal to buy Greenland, with the tariffs set to rise to 25% later this year.

The tariff threat followed the arrival of European troops from France, Germany, and other countries in Greenland for military exercises, fueling concerns in European capitals that Trump's rhetoric is expanding into economic pressure.

EU officials have since concluded that a coordinated response is necessary, with several options expected to be debated by leaders this week. European leaders, who had previously avoided direct confrontation with Trump over Greenland, have begun using firmer language as the dispute escalates.

EU leaders plan to address the crisis on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, where they are seeking meetings with U.S. officials in an effort to de-escalate. Trump is expected to hold talks with several European leaders during the forum.