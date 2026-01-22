'A place for real investment and recovery' — Ukraine House Davos 2026 sees key investment deals

Ulyana Khromyak, Ukraine House’s executive Director in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 19, 2026. (Ukraine House Davos)

As temperatures in Ukraine plummeted to -18C (-0.4F), leaving businesses fighting for survival without power and heating, world leaders and business chiefs congregated in the much milder Davos, the Swiss ski resort home to the World Economic Forum.

Among them is Ulyana Khromyak, the head of Ukraine House Davos since 2023, representing Ukrainian businesses to the thousands of global figures in attendance. Her mission is to bring capital into Ukraine now and show the world that Ukraine is brimming with untapped opportunities.

While the news back home is grim as Russia bombards Ukraine’s energy sector, and exhausted Ukrainians try to woo the unpredictable U.S. President Donald Trump with economic promises during peace talks, Khromyak remains optimistic.

Ukraine House Davos saw major investment deals signed, totaling 350 million euros ($411 million) across two new funds, showing that Ukraine can attract investment even during war, Khromyak told the Kyiv Independent during an online interview on Jan. 21, halfway through the forum.

Kyiv-based investment firm Horizon Capital secured over 150 million euros ($176 million) for its Catalyst Fund on Jan. 20. The next day, Ukraine attracted a further 200 million euros ($235 million) via a new fund established by Kyiv-based investment firm Dragon Capital and U.S.-based Amber Infrastructure.

For Khromyak, this year wasn't just about talking, but one in which Ukraine House Davos cemented itself as a hub for real action.

"We are showing that Ukraine has spirit and that we are not just a random country on the map," she said.

She pointed to success stories in Ukrainian businesses over the last year, like telecoms giant Kyivstar’s listing on Nasdaq, and defense production capacity reaching $35 billion. Moreover, the minerals deal, which was just a vague idea at Davos in 2025, is already underway, she said.

While last year was all about minerals, this year’s topics included energy, agriculture, education, digitalization, and cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine going forward. Although a promised $800 billion prosperity plan failed to be signed at Davos, American businesses still see great opportunity in Ukraine.

Bucket-wheel excavators mine rare earth materials in Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2025. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the government agency co-leading the minerals deal, excitedly spoke of upcoming investments in Ukraine over the next three to six months.

"We do have the success stories that new foreign investors are coming to Ukraine. They explore the opportunities, they work closely with the government, and they decide to stay," said Khromyak.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

Kyiv Independent: What is the message from Ukraine House Davos this year?

Khromyak: The message is that Ukraine is open to the world with opportunities. We're not just a country asking for support — we're here to offer solutions in defense, technology, and other economic sectors. Every day, we discuss what Ukraine can bring to the world.

Kyiv Independent: What is the core mission of Ukraine House Davos, and how do you measure its impact?

Khromyak: This is my fourth year as executive director. We've been acknowledged by Politico as the best pavilion in both 2024 and 2025. This year, I'm really proud that Ukraine House became the place where deals are announced and signed.

Ukraine House Davos is growing, from a place where people just discuss things to a place where we deliver real investment and recovery for Ukraine.

We also had a panel with soldiers covering the humanitarian side, and we'll have another sharing how businesspeople went to the battlefield and brought that experience back to business.

Kyiv Independent: A lot has changed since last year — most notably, Ukraine launched the minerals deal. Meanwhile, the country faces a dire energy crisis. How have the conversations and atmosphere shifted?

Khromyak: Last year's focus was more on minerals. This year's agenda emphasizes strategic industries, with less focus on minerals because there's already progress there.

We're discussing the agriculture sector — we have a panel with Kernel about integrating agricultural companies into the EU supply chain. This is crucial because Ukraine feeds 600 million people worldwide.

Infrastructure, innovation, and digitalization are our main priorities this year.

The Ukrainian House during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 19, 2026. (Ina Fassbender / AFP / Getty Images)

Kyiv Independent: Ukraine is positioning its economic potential at the forefront of ongoing peace negotiations. How do you see Ukraine's economic opportunities within this context, and what role does Ukraine House Davos play?

Khromyak: First, we need to achieve a just and sustainable peace — we deserve it, right? We didn't start this war.

Second, we're communicating that the economy needs development. There are many small and medium-sized businesses that need to survive. We're bringing their voices to Davos, emphasizing that economic stability is essential.

We're showcasing success stories and finding opportunities for new investors willing to come to Ukraine. Peace and economic development go hand in hand.

Kyiv Independent: One message from the panels was the urgency to invest in Ukraine now. Is that resonating with attendees?

Khromyak: Yes. Compared to last year, we have more international guests. The house is packed, and Ukraine's voice is still heard.

On every panel, we emphasize how important it is to invest right now because the country needs to survive, and it has something real to offer. It's not charity — it's an investment in the future.

When we capture their interest, they start exploring opportunities, visiting the country, and finally signing deals.

Kyiv Independent: What other conversations are you having about investing in Ukraine's future?

Khromyak: There's significant support here, but we need practical implementation. We work jointly with the Ukrainian government — they're doing their job, and we're making our contribution.

The government is well represented with many meetings inside the Ukraine House. We organized side events where they can talk directly to partners and investors.

There was a roundtable on privatization, meetings with the business council, and numerous business-to-government meetings with major investors.

Kyiv Independent: What's the boldest move Ukraine House pulled off this year?

Khromyak: When I opened Ukraine House Davos, I talked about electricity shortages. We switched off the lights, then I turned on a lantern and encouraged people to bring this light to all Ukrainians.

We also had a livestream between Davos and Ukraine's Independence Square, where a Ukrainian cultural ensemble and soldiers sang the anthem together. It was very emotional.