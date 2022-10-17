Ukraine registers second monkeypox case
September 19, 2022 9:26 pm
Ukraine’s Health Ministry reported on Sept. 19 that another patient has been diagnosed with monkeypox. Preliminary information indicates that this case and the first case reported on Sept. 15 are not linked.
