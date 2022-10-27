Ukraine accuses Russia of illegal construction at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, asks IAEA to inspect it.

Ukraine’s nuclear safety regulator said on Oct. 26 that Russia is conducting “some kind of illegal construction” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The regulator said that Ukraine has no information about what is happening there at the moment.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Oct. 25 it would send inspectors to check two Ukrainian nuclear facilities amid Russia’s claims that Ukraine is developing a “dirty bomb.”

Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the ZaporizhzhiaNuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, is accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.