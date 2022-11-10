Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
UK to provide 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine

November 10, 2022 2:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Nov. 9 that the U.K. will soon complete the delivery of approximately 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine's Armed Forces. 

The equipment includes launchers and missiles and is capable of shooting down air targets, including Russian drones and cruise missiles, a U.K. Defense Ministry statement said.

