Friday, January 6, 2023

UK sends 280 power generators to Mykolaiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 7, 2023 12:13 am
The Embassy of Ukraine to the U.K. said on Jan. 6 that the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv has already received 280 generators from the U.K.

“Under the constant shelling of the energy system, the generators guarantee the reliable work of medical institutions, critical infrastructure facilities and the Points of Invincibility,” the embassy wrote on Twitter.

After launching its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Russia unsuccessfully attempted to seize Mykolaiv and other cities in Mykolaiv Oblast, and bombarded the region regularly with rocket and missile strikes. 

On Dec. 31, Ukraine's Southern Air Command reported that seven Russian kamikaze drones had been shot down by air defense in Mykolaiv Oblast as Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine. Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said that at least six were wounded in Mykolaiv.

European countries have supplied more than 1,000 power generators to Ukraine, Janez Lenarcic, the European commissioner for crisis management, said on Dec. 24.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Dec. 22 that Ukraine would receive 900 generators for powering critical infrastructure and millions of energy-saving bulbs from the EU.

The German embassy in Ukraine announced on Dec. 10 that Germany would provide Ukraine with 470 electric generators worth 19.5 million euros.

