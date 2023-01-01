Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 1, 2023

Air Force: 7 kamikaze drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast on Dec. 31.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 1, 2023 2:08 pm
Ukraine's Southern Air Command reported that seven Russian kamikaze drones had been shot down by air defense in Mykolaiv Oblast late on Dec. 31. 

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that Russia launched six Iskander ballistic missiles at Mykolaiv on Dec. 31. 

The governor did not provide any details. 

No casualties have been reported yet.

On Dec. 31, Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing at least one person and wounding over 30. 

