Air Force: 7 kamikaze drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast on Dec. 31.
January 1, 2023 2:08 pm
Ukraine's Southern Air Command reported that seven Russian kamikaze drones had been shot down by air defense in Mykolaiv Oblast late on Dec. 31.
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that Russia launched six Iskander ballistic missiles at Mykolaiv on Dec. 31.
The governor did not provide any details.
No casualties have been reported yet.
On Dec. 31, Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing at least one person and wounding over 30.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member