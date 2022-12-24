Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
UK Defense Ministry: UK trains 10 Ukrainian military crews to use Sea King helicopters

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 9:13 pm
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Nov. 26 that the U.K. Royal Navy will provide Ukraine’s military with Sea King helicopters and train 10 Ukrainian crews to use them, “enhancing their search and rescue capabilities.”

On Nov. 23, BBC reported, citing U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, that three former U.K. military Sea King helicopters are to be sent to Ukraine. 

Wallace said the U.K. will also supply an additional 1,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine. 

On Nov. 19, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a $59 million defense aid package for Ukraine that will include 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian drones.

