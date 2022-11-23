Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

BBC: UK to give Ukraine helicopters for the first time

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 11:02 am
Three former U.K. military Sea King helicopters are to be sent to Ukraine, reported BBC, citing U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. 

Wallace said the U.K. will also supply an additional 1,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine. 

On Nov. 19, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a $59 million defense aid package for Ukraine that will include 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian drones.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
