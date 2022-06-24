Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Ministry: Russia achieves local successes by massing forces.

May 31, 2022 1:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The ministry said that the strategy of massing forces and fires in a relatively small area had enabled Russian troops to achieve local successes. In contrast, during the first month of the large-scale invasion, Russia suffered military setbacks after scattering its forces over a huge area. The ministry said that Russia's capture of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast will help it to achieve its main operational goal, which remains the encirclement of Sievierodonetsk and the closure of the pocket around Ukrainian forces in Luhansk Oblast. Russia's political goal is likely to occupy the full territory of the Donbas, the ministry added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
