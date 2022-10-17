UK, Canada impose sanctions on Russia following its sham ‘referendums,’ annexation attempt
This item is part of our running news digest
September 30, 2022 8:37 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In response to Russia’s illegal annexation attempt of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.K. will ban the export of almost 700 goods “crucial to Russia’s industrial and technology capabilities,” as well as bar access to key western services. Canada has imposed sanctions on Russian proxies in Ukraine’s occupied territories and 43 Russian oligarchs and their families.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.