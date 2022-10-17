Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 30, 2022 8:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In response to Russia’s illegal annexation attempt of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.K. will ban the export of almost 700 goods “crucial to Russia’s industrial and technology capabilities,” as well as bar access to key western services. Canada has imposed sanctions on Russian proxies in Ukraine’s occupied territories and 43 Russian oligarchs and their families.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
