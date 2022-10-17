Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 14, 2022 8:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Two NGOs, French Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian Razom We Stand, have filed a complaint with the French anti-terrorist prosecutor against French energy giant TotalEnergies for “providing the Russian government with the means necessary for the commission of war crimes.” The groups say the energy giant has helped fuel Russian aircraft that have attacked Ukraine. TotalEnergies has rejected the allegations, calling them “outrageous and defamatory.”

