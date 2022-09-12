State Emergency Service: Russian shelling kills 2, injures 1 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 11
September 12, 2022 5:21 am
The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Emergency Service reported that Russian forces shelled the oblast’s Synelnykivskyi district, killing two people and severely injuring a 19-year-old girl. There is no information on damages available at the moment.
