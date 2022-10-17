State Emergency Service: In total, 447 bodies found at mass burial site in liberated Izium.
September 25, 2022 3:09 pm
The State Emergency Service reported that bodies of men, women, and children were found in a forest on the outskirts of Izium. Earlier, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that most of the bodies had signs of violent death, including 30 bodies with signs of torture. Out of all the bodies found, 21 people were soldiers.
