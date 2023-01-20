Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, January 20, 2023

Spiegel: German intelligence alarmed by high losses of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 20, 2023 6:01 pm
According to Der Spiegel, during a secret meeting held this week in the Bundestag, the foreign intelligence service informed security politicians that Ukraine is losing a “three-digit number of soldiers” daily. The report doesn't specify how the losses are counted and do they include wounded and captured.

These losses are suffered in Bakhmut, a strategically important city in Donetsk Oblast, Spiegel reports.

The German Federal Intelligence Service warned that if Russians took Bakhmut, there would be severe consequences as it would give Russia the ability to advance. 

On Jan. 16, British intelligence noted that Ukraine’s two main supply routes into Bakhmut are under increasing pressure. 

Earlier today, the Russian-led militants claimed to have captured the Klishchiivka settlement near Bakhmut. Ukraine has not yet responded to this claim.

