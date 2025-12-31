KI logo
Video

Kellogg's daughter on why Trump hasn't ended Russia's war

0 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy, Jason Blevins
Kellogg's daughter on why Trump hasn't ended Russia's war

The Kyiv Independent's Tim Zadorozhnyy speaks with Meaghan Mobbs, head of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation and the daughter of President Donald Trump's outgoing special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. Mobbs argues that the United States should never be neutral in Russia's war against Ukraine, discusses the dangers of treating the war as a transactional deal, the risk of U.S. disengagement, and why sustained pressure is essential to stopping Russian aggression.

Video thumbnail
Interview
Avatar
Avatar
Jason Blevins

Creative Video Director

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, December 31
Tuesday, December 30
 (Updated:  )
Trump 'very angry' about alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin residence.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Dec. 29 that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him Ukraine had tried to attack Putin's residence, an allegation Kyiv has denied. "I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it," Trump said.

Zelensky announces upcoming high-level meetings in Ukraine, France.

National security advisers from the Coalition of the Willing countries, led by the U.K. and France, have agreed to meet in Ukraine on Jan. 3, according to Zelensky. The meeting will be followed by another meeting among state leaders, planned for Jan. 6 in France.

Show More

Editors' Picks