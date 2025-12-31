Kellogg's daughter on why Trump hasn't ended Russia's war

The Kyiv Independent's Tim Zadorozhnyy speaks with Meaghan Mobbs, head of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation and the daughter of President Donald Trump's outgoing special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. Mobbs argues that the United States should never be neutral in Russia's war against Ukraine, discusses the dangers of treating the war as a transactional deal, the risk of U.S. disengagement, and why sustained pressure is essential to stopping Russian aggression.