Friday, January 20, 2023

Russian-controlled militants say they occupied Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, Ukraine doesn't confirm

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 20, 2023 12:03 pm
A Ukrainian soldier of an artillery unit fires towards Russian positions outside Bakhmut on November 8, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian-controlled militants in Donetsk Oblast say Moscow seized the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, Russian state-controlled news outlet TASS reported on Jan. 20.

Ukraine's General Staff hasn't confirmed the loss of the village but mentioned Russian attacks on Klishchiivka in its daily update. 

Kremlin-controlled Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reported the seizure of the village "by the group's units" on Jan. 19. On the same day, the Ukrainian military said it had repelled Russian attacks there. 

Along with the Russian military, the Wagner Group mercenaries have taken part in the battles for both Soledar and Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast. 

John Kirby, chief U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, said on Jan. 18 that Russia does not fully control Bakhmut or neighboring Soledar, despite Russian claims. Russia looks to capture the area as part of its larger goal of taking control of the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, which it has partly occupied since 2014.

Soledar was most likely occupied by Russia on Jan. 16, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

