Saturday, December 24, 2022

Security Service searches properties of banned pro-Russian party leader

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 30, 2022 5:21 pm
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Nov. 30 that it was conducting a series of searches at the properties of Kremlin-linked ex-lawmaker Yevhen Murayev.

Murayev is the leader of the Nashi political party that was outlawed in June this year.

The SBU said the raids also took place at the properties of his relatives and closest associates.

During inspections, the SBU officers seized cash, including Russian rubles, weapons, computer equipment, and mobile phones.

Murayev is suspected of high treason and is currently “hiding from justice abroad,” according to the SBU.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

