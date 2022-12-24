Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Scholz: Germany will not unilaterally transfer tanks to Ukraine next year

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 11:18 pm
Germany will not unilaterally decide to send Western tanks to Ukraine in 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, as quoted by Suddeutsche Zeitung. 

Scholz said Germany supplies Ukraine with modern weapons, including the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, multiple rocket launchers, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, and the latest Iris-T air defense systems, but that tanks are not on the table thus far. 

“This is a criterion of our decisive but cautious policy – and it will be in force next year as well,” Scholz said, adding that he believes the majority of Germans support the policy. 

On Dec. 15, Germany said it had sent Ukraine additional missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems. 

Over the past week, Germany has also provided Ukraine with 34 ambulances, 18 trucks, 12 armored recovery vehicles, and 78,500 rounds of ammunition for grenade launchers and artillery, according to the German government.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

