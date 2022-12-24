Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Germany provided Ukraine with additional IRIS-T missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 15, 2022 7:37 pm
The German government said that it had sent some additional missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems previously provided to Ukraine. 

Over the past week, Germany also provided Ukraine with 34 ambulances, 18 trucks “with swap body system,” 12 armored recovery vehicles, as well as 78,500 rounds of ammunition for grenade launchers and artillery, according to the German government.

Earlier on Dec. 10, the German embassy in Ukraine said that the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) would provide Ukraine with 470 electric generators “of different power classes” worth 19.5 million euros. 

According to the embassy, the 150 generators are reportedly already in Ukraine. A number of generators will be provided to Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

