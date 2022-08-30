SBU identifies 3 Russian soldiers who tortured civilian in Kyiv Oblast.
August 30, 2022 3:02 pm
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Aug. 30 that the soldiers they had identified were involved in the Russian military groups “that took an active part in the mass murders and tortures of the civilian population” in the Bucha district. The identified Russian soldiers kidnapped a man, tortured him for several days, and tried to shoot him dead, SBU said.
