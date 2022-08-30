Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 30, 2022

externalSBU identifies 3 Russian soldiers who tortured civilian in Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 3:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Aug. 30 that the soldiers they had identified were involved in the Russian military groups “that took an active part in the mass murders and tortures of the civilian population” in the Bucha district. The identified Russian soldiers kidnapped a man, tortured him for several days, and tried to shoot him dead, SBU said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok