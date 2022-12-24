Satellite image shows main cemetery in Mariupol grown significantly

A satellite image of the Starokrymske cemetery from Nov. 30, 2022 in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast shows a significant expansion of graves. (Maxar Technologies)

The number of graves at Mariupol's Starokrymske cemetery on the western side of the city has significantly expanded, according to new satellite imagery published by U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar.

The company published two satellite images of the cemetery side by side, one from March 29 and the other from Nov. 30, which shows a large addition to the number of grave sites.

A satellite image of the Starokrymske cemetery on March 29, 2022 in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast. (Maxar Technologies)

Russia's months-long siege of the now-Russian-occupied southeastern city reduced the once vibrant port city into a landscape of rubble. Over 20,000 people are believed to have been killed during the siege, but the actual number could be much higher, according to the Mariupol City Council.



