Russian proxies forcibly discharge civilian patients from hospitals in Luhansk Oblast
December 8, 2022 4:03 am
Russian occupation authorities are forcibly discharging civilian patients in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast who have not yet finished treatment to make room for wounded Russian servicemen, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center reported on Dec. 7.
According to the center, the number of seriously-wounded Russian soldiers is increasing, and space in hospitals to accommodate them is running out.
