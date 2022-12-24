Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russian official claims Kursk Oblast shelled by Ukrainian troops.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 29, 2022 11:10 pm
The region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, said that the Sudzha district, bordering Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, had been attacked by Ukrainian forces. 

Ukraine has not commented on the allegations. 

A power supply facility was hit, which caused blackouts in the area, according to Starovoit. 

There is currently no information on casualties, the Russian governor added. 

Russian troops have been conducting large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since Oct. 10, killing civilians and causing blackouts across the country. 

On Nov. 23, Russia launched the fifth large-scale strike on energy infrastructure nationwide, which resulted in power, water, and heating outages as well as mobile network interruptions in multiple Ukrainian cities. 

Almost half of Ukraine’s energy system is out of order due to the Russian strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 18.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

